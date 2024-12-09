FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $280.68 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.