Ewa LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ewa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.55 and a 200-day moving average of $370.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $290.60 and a 1-year high of $413.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

