Ewa LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ewa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.