EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $320.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $337.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.