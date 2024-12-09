EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $101.85 on Monday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

