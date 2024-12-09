Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

