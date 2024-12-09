Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 153.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 807.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after buying an additional 853,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 336.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Analog Devices stock opened at $218.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

