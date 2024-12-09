Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 996,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.