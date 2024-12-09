Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 144,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 243,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

