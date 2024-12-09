Continuum Advisory LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $90.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

