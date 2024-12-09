Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 21,398 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 188,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,387,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

