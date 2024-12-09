Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,054,400. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,160 shares of company stock valued at $81,611,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Meta Platforms Price Performance
META stock opened at $623.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $317.77 and a one year high of $629.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
