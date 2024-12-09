Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $98.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.96.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

