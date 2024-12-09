BigCommerce’s (BIGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $607.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

