Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12.50 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 623.30 ($7.94) on Monday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 635 ($8.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63,035.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

