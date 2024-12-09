Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 12.50 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BEMO stock opened at GBX 623.30 ($7.94) on Monday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 635 ($8.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63,035.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
