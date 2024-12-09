Barclays PLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5,921.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829,412 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,018,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

