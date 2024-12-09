Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $61.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
ARVN opened at $25.92 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.82.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
