Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $61.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $25.92 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

