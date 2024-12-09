Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 242.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Antero Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 222.07 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

