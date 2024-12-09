AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 364,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $176.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.20 and a 12-month high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.