50,708 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

