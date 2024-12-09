16,905 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,261.06. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $245,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,575.81. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,868 shares of company stock worth $32,864,764. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Stock Up 5.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of UPST opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

