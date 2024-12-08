XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.35. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $138.26 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

