World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $337.15 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $337.15 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00052139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000704 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMTx) is the native utility token of World Mobile Chain, a blockchain-based decentralised telecommunications network. It supports a sharing economy model, offering connectivity services through community-driven infrastructure. Built on the Cardano blockchain, WMTx incentivises network participation, funds operations, and ensures sustainability. By addressing the affordability and efficiency challenges of traditional telecommunications, the token aims to bridge the global digital divide.”

