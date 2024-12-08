Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,628,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

WELL opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.