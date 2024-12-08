Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 710,401 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,111,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710,401 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $403,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $102.28 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

