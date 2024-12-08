Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Vistra were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vistra by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 351.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $5,351,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 65.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

VST stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

