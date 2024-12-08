Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $558.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $419.28 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The stock has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.