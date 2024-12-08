Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

