Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $644.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $607.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $458.97 and a 1 year high of $646.49.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.