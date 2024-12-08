Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Mosaic Financial Group LLC

Mosaic Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

