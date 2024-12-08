Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

