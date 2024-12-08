Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Head to Head Analysis

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Urgent.ly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urgent.ly has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NantHealth and Urgent.ly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than NantHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Urgent.ly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.03 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.03 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.04 $74.73 million $9.32 0.06

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% Urgent.ly 59.29% N/A -73.06%

Summary

Urgent.ly beats NantHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

