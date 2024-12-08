UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $549.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.81. The company has a market cap of $505.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

