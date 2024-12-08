United Services Automobile Association Sells 7,773 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 689,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,042,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

