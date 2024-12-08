United Services Automobile Association Sells 7,661 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 375,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 457,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

