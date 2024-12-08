United Services Automobile Association Sells 37,117 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,117 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 569,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 340,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

