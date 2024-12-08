United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,558 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $6,648,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after purchasing an additional 626,427 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $3,516,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $70.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

