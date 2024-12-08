United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,561,823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 262.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,096,905 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

