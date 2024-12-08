United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

