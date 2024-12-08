Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 117,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $35,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dover by 90.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Dover by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.44 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

