The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Reduced by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $384.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.