The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $110,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 23,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $431.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

