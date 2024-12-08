The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 216.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies comprises about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Greenbrier Companies worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,820,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,408.92. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,008. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

