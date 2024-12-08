The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $599.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $342.00 and a one year high of $612.73. The company has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $551.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

