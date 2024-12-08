Tempus AI, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 11th (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI’s (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 11th. Tempus AI had issued 11,100,000 shares in its public offering on June 14th. The total size of the offering was $410,700,000 based on an initial share price of $37.00. After the end of Tempus AI’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

TEM stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

