Tammy M. Finley Sells 1,276 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Savoie Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 117.2% during the third quarter. Savoie Capital LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 26.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,046,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

