Synthetix Price Reaches $3.25 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $66.50 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 337,243,480 coins and its circulating supply is 336,819,847 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

