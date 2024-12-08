sUSD Price Down 1% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $185,753.40 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 14,609,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,676,669 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

