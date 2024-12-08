Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after buying an additional 600,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 12,318.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,977,000 after buying an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $47,825,233. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

