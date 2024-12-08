Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $454.29 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $454.29 million and $35.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,207.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.40 or 0.00618116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00133909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.96 or 0.00200545 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00026593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00078980 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

